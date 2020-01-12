Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Draglines at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin, 08/2003.
Draglines at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin, 08/2003.
News

Mine worker dies after being trapped inside machinery

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th Jan 2020 7:11 PM | Updated: 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.40PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have confirmed the worker has died following a mining accident at Blackwater's Curragh coal mine.

An age could not be disclosed at this time.

7.20PM: A MINE worker has critical injuries after they were reportedly trapped in machinery at Curragh coal mine near Blackwater.

Paramedics were called to Blackwater Cooroorah Rd just after 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 4.26pm and as of 7.30pm on Sunday night were still on scene.

It could not be confirmed the status of the injured person.

blackwater mine curragh coal mine editors picks mine death
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Why Morrison is here to stay

    Why Morrison is here to stay
    • 12th Jan 2020 6:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THROWBACK: Ipswich inundated as river peaks in 2011 flood

        premium_icon THROWBACK: Ipswich inundated as river peaks in 2011 flood

        News I’s been nine years since the banks of the Bremer broke and the river swallowed up parts of the Ipswich.

        New year, new leadership for your Queensland Times

        premium_icon New year, new leadership for your Queensland Times

        News As Ipswich prepares for a new year with a new council and new direction, the QT has...

        How stickers are helping fight the bushfires

        premium_icon How stickers are helping fight the bushfires

        News AN RAAF pilot is using all his spare time on a retro pilot vintage sticker business...

        New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        premium_icon New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        Council News Ipswich City Council has released a report detailing the past 16 months of...