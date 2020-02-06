Miller marks major milestone in political career

Jo-Ann Miller poses for a photo at Parliament House, Brisbane 3rd May 2018 Jo-Ann Miller who is commenting on the Ipswich story. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

BUNDAMBA MP Jo-Ann Miller celebrated twenty years in parliament as of yesterday.

Her long and colourful political career started in the early 2000s after winning a by-election upon the resignation of the former member for Bundamba, Bob Gibbs.

Since then she’s been part of a number of committees and has also been the Opposition Whip, Shadow Minister for Health; Natural Resources and Mines, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services and Minister for Corrective Services.

The maverick MP resigned as a minister after she was stripped from her police portfolio in 2015 after a report revealed she had engaged in a “pattern of reckless conduct.”

In 2018 she was the only Labor MP to vote against the government’s successful proposal to decriminalise abortion in Queensland.

More recently she has made headlines amid speculation she could resign from her seat in order to run for Ipswich Mayor.

“Our community has grown so much since the beginning but it retains its strong community spirit and pride,” the state member said.

“We work together to address our issues and support each other when in need and I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s a progressive and inclusive community.

“I enjoy this role very much, but it hasn’t always be fun, there has been tragedy, difficult challenges and life’s ups and downs to get people through.

“The 2011 flood was such a time of these challenges but also inspiration as everyone rolled up their sleeves, got muddy and pitched in.

“I’ve meet so many wonderful, inspirational people in this time from volunteers in our community to working alongside dedicated public servants, students striving to do their best at school and business people out to improve our community.

“I can’t thank them all, and all of you, enough for your support then and now.