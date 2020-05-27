Midwife aims to make the world a better place for all

Rohan Williams from USQ is hoping to his law degree will benefit his desire to work for the World Health Organisation.

ROHAN Williams is on a mission to change the world and make it a better place for those living in poverty.

By day he’s a law student studying at the University of Southern Queensland, but by night, he works late shifts as a midwife, helping to deliver little babies to their excited parents.

He is hoping to combine both his passions one day and work for the World Health Organisation.

Mr Williams previously spent time in Kenya where he delivered babies and health care to some of the world’s most impoverished communities.

“My experience in Kenya actually changed my career trajectory profoundly,” he said.

After spending just three weeks in Africa, the USQ student rewrote his entire future.

“It was extremely confronting realising that despite our care, nothing was going to change for the people I directly came into contact with in regards to improved health outcomes, better standards of living or opportunities for education and employment,” Mr Williams said.

“I love being a nurse and a midwife, and helping others, but I want to make a real difference.

“My ultimate goal is to work for the World Health Organisation (WHO).”

According to WHO, there is a global shortage of health workers, in particular nurses and midwives, who represent more than 50 per cent of the current shortfall.

Coupled with a law degree, Mr Williams feels his qualifications will allow him to help address these shortages.

“As 2020 is the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and with everything that has come our way already this year, I feel there is no better time to embrace change, and look at how we can really fulfil our potential,” he said.

Determined as ever, he will begin his Juris Doctor – a graduate entry program for non-law graduates – at the University of Southern Queensland next month.

Born and raised in Ipswich, Mr Williams plans on returning to the community and helping those who would not usually have access to health and legal services.

“Ipswich has so much to offer young working professionals,” he said.