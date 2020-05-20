Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ekka
Ekka
News

Midweek Ekka holiday set for change

by Shiloh Payne
20th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE AGE old tradition of Brisbane's midweek Ekka public holiday may see a change, as tourism operators push to put an extra long weekend on the calendar.

The decision to cancel the Ekka was made in early April due to COVID-19, but the Wednesday public holiday remained for Brisbane locals.

 

Crowds at the Ekka last year. Picture: Liam Kidston
Crowds at the Ekka last year. Picture: Liam Kidston

 

A conversation to move it to a Friday was sparked on a forum with Tourism Queensland stakeholders and was formed on the basis that it would encourage travel within the state and give a small boost to the tourism industry.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the idea was plausible.

"I think it's an idea worth considering, by then we expect to be able to travel within Queensland and I think it would give us an additional incentive to turn the dreams we've all had over the last few months of travelling into reality," he said.

"We've lost the Ekka so we're not anchored to that anymore and assuming the holiday still goes ahead we might as well try to make a long weekend for Brisbane people."

The Ekka holiday for local areas surrounding Brisbane has historically been Monday, and Mr Gschwind said the change of date would allow Brisbane residents to also have the opportunity for a local trip.

"There's certainly a lot of pent up demand and to be given an extra three day opportunity as opposed to just a weekend would be terrific."

"Given that we want to pick up domestic tourism I think that would be a very plausible idea."

Originally published as Midweek Ekka holiday set for change

More Stories

ekka holiday public holiday

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can make a splash from tomorrow

        premium_icon Where you can make a splash from tomorrow

        News Swimmers will be able to get back in the water for the first time in weeks as three centres reopen for booked lap and exercise sessions.

        Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        premium_icon Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        News Can you help Tracy find information about her family?

        MP calls out Government over trade stir

        premium_icon MP calls out Government over trade stir

        News Blair MP calls for fix on China’s beef suspension with Australia.

        Six colourful houses that could be yours

        premium_icon Six colourful houses that could be yours

        Property Looking for a new home? Here's some bright houses on the market