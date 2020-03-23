SHUT DOWN: Affected businesses begin closing doors

UNDER the Federal Government's new social gathering restrictions, multiple businesses have begun shutting their doors.

Orion Springfield has revealed which stores would be impacted in their centre as a result of the mandatory shut down, as well as stating that all restaurants and cafes will be restricted to only take away and home delivery until further notice.

"This is a tough time for all of our customers, retailers and employees within our community, across Australia and the world, but the health, safety and well-being of our community and our loved ones is most important," The statement read.

"Things are changing every day, so let's stay calm, safe and look after each other."

The businesses at the centre closed from noon are:

Event Cinema

12RNDS Fitness

F45 Training

Prestige Dance Centre

Springfield Health and Fitness

The Swim Factory

Revive Yoga

Orion Hotel

It is important to note that not all stores are required to close during this time. Businesses that must abide by the restrictions are clubs, pubs, sporting venues, churches, cinemas, gyms and casinos.

The Queensland Times has contacted other shopping centres across the region for a list of closed facilities.

Last week, some of the region's major shopping centres were unanimous in their message that Ipswich residents should be aware they were still operating.

Riverlink, Redbank Plaza, Orion Springfield and Booval Fair all said on Wednesday they would remain open with individual store and restaurant times varying.

Additional measures were being taken to ensure all centres are clean and safe for the public, including more frequent cleaning of facilities and regular touch points, as well as some centres introducing hand sanitiser stations.

Residents can find updates on individual store trading hours on the website for each centre, or by contacting them directly.

Do you own a business being impacted by the restrictions? Email me at toni.benson-rogan@qt.com.au.