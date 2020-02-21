Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Janie Gibson, dressed in a mermaid outfit, chained to a cattle grid prevents workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the Adani railway corridor.
Janie Gibson, dressed in a mermaid outfit, chained to a cattle grid prevents workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the Adani railway corridor.
Environment

‘Mermaid’ blocks works on Adani mine

21st Feb 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An anti-Adani protester has staged a theatrical blockade this morning, dressing up as a mermaid and chaining themselves to a cattle grid.

Actor and activist, Janie Gibson, wished to send Adani and contractor BMD a message, claiming the Carmichael mine was a carbon bomb that would accelerate climate change.

Ms Gibson chained herself to the cattle grid 200km away from the coast to stop workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the railway corridor to Adani's mine.

"Burning coal is the leading cause of climate change. We have seen Australia devastated by fires this summer and some of my family and friends were affected," she said.

Ms Gibson grew up in the coal mining city of Newcastle and her grandfather was an employee at the BHP steelworks.

"While coal mining has been an important part of many Australian towns and communities, it is fast becoming a stranded asset. It is communities like these in rural Queensland that will be left high and dry; without groundwater, without jobs and without a Great Barrier Reef," she said.

More Stories

Show More
adani adani mine climate change climate protests mining protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hanson factor looms large as rogue MP exits

        premium_icon Hanson factor looms large as rogue MP exits

        Politics A vital Labor seat could slip to One Nation after a long-serving maverick MP and Pauline Hanson bestie tearfully exited Parliament.

        How the Tiger shirtfronted the Premier one last time

        premium_icon How the Tiger shirtfronted the Premier one last time

        Opinion Opinion: Jo-Ann Miller’s parting swipe at Annastacia Palaszczuk

        Have a coffee and share your story with a QT reporter

        premium_icon Have a coffee and share your story with a QT reporter

        News We’re hitting the streets of Rosewood and we want to hear from you.

        Woman injured in two vehicle crash at busy intersection

        premium_icon Woman injured in two vehicle crash at busy intersection

        News Three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene.