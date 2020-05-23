Doctor unleashed vile abuse after rejection

Dr Jason Lehr unleashed a campaign of vile abuse against a fellow doctor after she rejected his advances, including threatening to ruin her life.

A vengeful Melbourne medico who targeted a colleague with vile abuse when she rejected his advances has been disqualified.

Dr Jason Lehr sent obscene text messages and posted hateful Instagram comments to the female doctor over eight months - on one occasion calling her an "unlovable daddy-issued s--t".

In another Dr Lehr crudely said the woman had a "hands-on interest" in old men and geriatrics and mocked her "sh--ty" travel photo posts on social media.

The abuse began in mid-2016 when the victim told Dr Lehr she didn't share his romantic feelings and rejected his attempts to "take their relationship to the next level".

Dr Lehr, using the pseudonym exmusica, unleashed a series of crude text messages threatening to ruin the fellow doctor's life.

One read: "Try blocking this, b----".

Dr Lehr - who resigned from medicine in December 2017 - was in October 2018 convicted of using a carriage service to harass.

He forfeited his medical registration early last year and has indicated he won't seek to be re-registered.

The Medical Board of Australia this month disqualified him as a health practitioner for a further year, a tribunal finding he failed to adhere to the doctors' code of conduct and behaved "in a way that was grossly unprofessional and severely lacking in courtesy".

"It was not a one-off lapse in judgment,'' the tribunal noted.

"It was targeted and planned.

"The conduct was directed to (the) victim personally on her mobile phone, as well as on her personal Instagram account.

"The latter conduct vilified the victim to the world at large. The respondent's conduct included calling the victim a 'b---', 's---', and 'whore' . . . the respondent's conduct is substantially below the standard reasonably expected of a health practitioner of an equivalent level of training or experience."

Dr Lehr's behaviour had a terrible impact on the victim personally and professionally and his punishment served as "a warning to others to consider the propriety of such conduct", the tribunal concluded.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency lists Dr Lehr's previous principal place of practice as Fitzroy and states his medical licence is cancelled.

