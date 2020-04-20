Meghan to break silence on Megxit

Meghan Markle will give her first television interview as a non-royal on ABC's Good Morning America.

Markle will be a special guest on Monday's show, local time, when she will discuss her upcoming documentary film, Elephant, for which she contributed voice-over narration.

"On 'GMA' Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant," says a voiceover on a commercial promoting the GMA show.

The feature-length doco, which is available on the Disney+ streaming platform, follows a herd of elephants as they journey 1000 miles through Zimbabwe and Botswana, in Africa.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted in sunny Los Angeles delivering meals to the critically ill during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file

Markle, 38, is credited on the film as "Duchess of Sussex", even though she and Harry have since departed the royal family and ended their duties.

Prince Harry was overheard pitching his actress wife to Disney honchos in London in July, 2019 when he was caught on audio mentioning to then-Disney CEO Bob Iger on the red carpet of a Lion King event, noting, "You know, she does voiceovers."

It's unclear if Markle will only plug the movie or if she'll divulge anything about her move back to the entertainment capital of the world, with Harry and Archie.

Deadline reports that the interview will not be a live one with a TV host, but may have been prerecorded with Markle speaking to camera.

Project Angel Food delivers meals to the critically ill who are at greater risk of coronavirus.

Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, revealed to People magazine that Harry and Meghan performed two deliveries personally - one on Easter Sunday and one on the following Wednesday.

"They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met," Mr Ayoub said. "They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients - they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honour our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service."

HARRY AND MEGHAN'S PRICEY LA RENTAL

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a place to rent in LA near their friends Sir Elton John and David Furnish - and it's worth a princely $A16million.

The property is in a gated community in Los Angeles with a pool and landscaped gardens, while the house also boasts a gym.

Meghan takes a safe stroll around LA. Picture: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner

Sources told The Sun: "Meghan and Harry have been hunting for months but have yet to find their dream home.

"The market is dive-bombing at the moment so a permanent move seems some time away.

"So they have tried to make life as comfortable as possible in their rented house, and have found a wonderful complex away from prying eyes.

"It is accessible through two guarded checkpoints, and prides itself on being "paparazzi-proof"'.

Most houses here are enormous and quite a few celebs live nearby, including Sir Elton.

TMZ recently claimed that Harry and Meghan were looking at properties worth up to $A30 million in the suburb of Bel Air.

Meghan wants to be "close to the Hollywood action", sources said.

'DOWN-TO-EARTH' MEGS DELIVERS MEALS

It comes as People magazine revealed that Meghan and Harry had been spotted on Friday local time out and about in Los Angeles, where they recently moved, delivering food to local residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Harry were suitably attired and wore protective face coverings - Meghan in a white face mask and Harry in a blue bandana.

Meghan was dressed casually in a black top and a baseball hat displaying the charity Project Angel Food logo and Harry also looked relaxed in a dark polo shirt and jeans.

Originally published as Meghan to break silence on LA move