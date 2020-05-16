Meet Ipswich’s newest centenarian

Crispina Summerville is celebrating her 100th birthday on May 16. Picture: Cordell Richardson

HAVING lived her entire life in Ipswich, Crispina Dorothy Summerville is well known in the community for her “tough, but loving nature”.

Affectionately known as Dot, she has a lifetime of memories and connections in the city, beginning from her school days at Brassall State School and Ipswich Girls’ Grammar, followed by her role as secretary for A&H Summervilles Livestock Auctioneering and the many years she spent with the Fernvale Campdraft Association.

Her lifetime of achievements is being celebrated today on her 100th birthday.

Granddaughter Denise Bremner said she had many fond memories of her nan.

“I can remember she would pick us up from the school bus and take us back to her place and she would have afternoon tea waiting there for us. Everything was homemade,” Mrs Bremner said.

“She has always been a very loving but tough woman all throughout my life.”

Mrs Summerville was born at Oakdale Hospital in Ipswich to James and Margaret Williams on May 16, 1920.

She was raised in Kholo.

While working at A&H Summervilles Livestock Auctioneering she met Clifford Summerville.

The two fell in love and married at the Brassall Methodist Church on April 19, 1947.

The pair started their married life living at Cliff’s family property in Borallon where they ran the dairy and beef farm, and grew crops.

They welcomed their first child Betty on November 11, 1948.

After several miscarriages and a stillborn, Betty was the couple’s only child.

She died of breast cancer last year.

Mr Summerville was a keen campdrafter, and they joined the Fernvale Campdraft Association where Mrs Summerville was the secretary for many years, continuing after her husband died of cancer.

Mrs Summerville now lives at Bundaleer Lodge in North Ipswich and will spend her birthday with her family.

“A few of us will go and see her, with some people coming up to the window outside to say hello and wish her a happy birthday,” Mrs Bremner said.