Meet Ipswich’s last baby of 2019

NURSES and midwives at St Andrew’s Private Hospital delivered the very last baby for 2019 this week, bringing the tally to more than 400 newborns for the year.

New mum Toni Keogh welcomed baby Isla Grace into the world just before 3.30pm on December 30, weighing in at 3.6kg.

She’s one of hundreds to be born in the 26-bed maternity ward, which opened in 2018 as part of a $64 million redevelopment.

Mrs Keogh said she chose St Andrew’s for the comfort and privacy the ward offered.

“All the nurses and midwives have been fantastic, so it’s been really comforting knowing that everybody is here to help,” she said.

The ward provides a double bed for partners to stay, meaning Mrs Keogh’s husband Jack has been comfortably right by her side throughout her stay.

“It’s really nice having him here bonding as well,” she said.

“It’s pretty special.”

Mrs Keogh said she’s already received plenty of advice and tips from the professionals on hand.

Toni Keogh with Baby Isla Grace born on 30 December 2019.

“There’s been plenty of help but also they’ve been letting us work it out for ourselves, which is nice.”

The hospital now also has a special care nursery located within the maternity unit, which provides care for babies who are delivered prematurely or having complications post birth.

“Many of these babies would have been diverted to Brisbane for delivery previously, or transferred soon after birth,” hospital CEO Claire Thurwood said.

“It also means we are much better equipped to deliver twins.”

This year, the hospital will add another layer of service, launching the Ramsay Healthcare Know My Midwife Program.

“This is an innovative way for private patients to interact with midwives along their pregnancy journey,” Ms Thurwood said.

“The patient will be seen by a midwife at multiple points throughout their pregnancy.

“The midwife will then also be a familiar face while they are admitted in the unit, and attending the Well Baby Clinic after being discharged as regular mothers groups.”

The program comes at no additional costs to patients.

“What I would really like our community to know is that they do not need to go to Brisbane for excellent maternity care,” Ms Thurwood said.

“We have the staff and resources required to be able to deliver an exceptional level of care.”

2020 YEAR OF THE NURSE AND MIDWIFE

NURSES and midwives will be front and centre in 2020 as the world celebrates the first International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

The global, year-long celebration of the nursing and midwifery professions was announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in honour of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, affectionately known as the mother of modern nursing.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives’ Union (QNMU) Secretary Beth Mohle said the celebration was well-deserved recognition for the incredible contribution nurses and midwives make to health care around the world.

“Nurses and midwives are the backbone of our health system and invaluable to the delivery of health care globally,” Ms Mohle said.