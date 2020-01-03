Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

Brent, Tori, Adam, Max, Sermone, Tyson with new baby Mason Leigh Warn who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IT WILL be a New Year's Eve one Ipswich family will never forget, as the first baby for the 2020s decided to say g'day to his mum and dad at 3.30am on January 1.

Mason Leigh Warn joined his five brothers and one sister, securing a place in history as the first baby born in a new decade at the Ipswich Hospital.

Parents Sermone and Adam Warn were expecting Mason on January 14, but while most of us were celebrating the start of 2020, they were in the birthing suite.

Mason Leigh Warn who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson

"The induction was set for January 3, but that was brought forward due to some concerns with his growth, so the new induction date was New Year's Eve," Sermone said.

"My waters broke at 11.20pm, then he arrived at 3.30am. We could hear partying, it was awesome. It's amazing that he was the first born for the 20s, its our first Queensland baby too.

"We moved here from Tasmania two years ago, and we now live in Springfield Lakes. We absolutely love it, the schools are awesome, there's a great community spirit, and so many things to do with the kids… it's great!"

Sermone Warn with new baby Mason Leigh who was born on New Year's Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Mason was named after Mason Ward, the North Melbourne footballer, as dad Adam is a mad Kangaroos fan. He is the second son to be named after a footy player, which will give Mason a close bond with brother Tyson. Sermone, 39, says she's had her last baby.

"That's it for me, no more," she said.

"It was a memorable birth," Adam added. "All their births were, but this one is just a little bit extra being on New Year's Day."