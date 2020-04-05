Meals on wheels for the community

Day respite centre WE Care ATSI in Redbank Plains, have been delivering meals to members of the community doing it tough during coronavirus.

We Care ATSI representative Gavin Powers said the team at Redbank Plains were working hard everyday to deliver food to the community.

“At the moment due to current situation we have had to stop day respite,” he said.

“After meeting up a week and a half ago we were wondering what we could do keep moving and keep operating.

“We started with our own clients and we found that there were a number of people in the neighbourhood who needed help.

“We started cooking meals for them too, and we’re also volunteering our time to do shopping for people who are at risk.

“We have been taking every precaution by wearing masks and gloves and have been making our own hand sanitiser because there hasn’t been a lot around to purchase.

“Local businesses have donated to us as well like Chefs Who Care have been cooking three course meals for our clients and Uncle Johns Bakehouse have donated bread.”

If you would like to donate your time or gloves, masks or hand sanitiser email wecare@sites.net.au.