Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

McDonald's forced to close 12 restaurants over COVID-19

by Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2020 8:40 AM

 

The CEO of McDonald's Australia has flagged that further infections are possible after a dozen restaurants across Melbourne were forced to shut due to a delivery driver testing positive for COVID-19.

"We have identified all those restaurants," CEO Andrew Gregory told Today. "The chances of further infections - it is possible, but the actions we are taking are about making sure we minimise further infections."

The delivery driver was asymptomatic when he made the deliveries.

coronaviruspromo

While host Karl Stefanovic noted it was "obviously very upsetting" for McDonald's staff, Mr Gregory said it was the right decision to shut all the affected stores.

"It is a difficult decision but it is the right one to make. As soon as we were aware, we worked with our franchisees to immediately close the restaurant. That's the most important thing."

He could not say how long the affected restaurants will be shut for. "It depends. We will be deep cleaning restaurants and we will make sure it will open with staff not from those restaurants," he said.

Any employees who had been in contact with the driver have been contacted, he said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 outbreak editors picks maccas mcdonald's melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restaurant reservations boom as foodies return to dine-in

        premium_icon Restaurant reservations boom as foodies return to dine-in

        News Families who had spent weeks eating at home flocked to the city’s many restaurants and cafes to splash some cash

        Desperate plea as business hits ‘crisis point’

        premium_icon Desperate plea as business hits ‘crisis point’

        Politics Business confidence has crashed to levels that eclipse the GFC

        MasterChef airs Ben’s departure but mystery remains

        premium_icon MasterChef airs Ben’s departure but mystery remains

        TV Reality show finally addresses the mysterious ousting of contestant.

        Games shop brings new safe space to play

        premium_icon Games shop brings new safe space to play

        News A portion of every transaction is donated to the Queensland Children’s Hospital.