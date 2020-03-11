Mayoral hopefuls comment on Ipswich CBD plan

SEVEN mayoral hopefuls were asked their thoughts on the current council plan and vision for Ipswich’s CBD at Tuesday night’s QT candidate forum.

The contenders were asked if they didn’t agree with the plan, what would their vision for the CBD be.

Green’s affiliated Pat Walsh said the CBD redevelopment was critical for the town, but revitalising the centre of town is more than just focusing on Nicholas Street.

“It’s got night-life that we need to bring back, we’ve got to bring back arts and entertainment,” he said.

Former councillor and mayoral candidate David Martin had mixed views on the current plan.

He said he didn’t agree with having a separate children’s library, the ramps located at the back of the mall and that he wanted to see high-rise living in the CBD.

“My plans for the CBD include a little bridge from the Riverheart Parklands over to North Ipswich, where I want to see an east bank outside the Woollen Mills,” he said.

“My vision of the CBD redevelopment is encompassing a whole lot more than just what is on the current plan,”

Teresa Harding said she wanted to put the B in the CBD.

“We need to be attracting businesses back into the CBD. I intend to hold invest in Ipswich forums and fairs in Brisbane and the Gold Coast to attract more businesses back into Ipswich,” she said.

“As far as the Nicholas St redevelopment, you can like it or not, it has happened, the context aside, it’s going ahead and I think it looks beautiful and people are coming.”

Ursula Monsiegneur also agreed with the redevelopment, despite initial shock at the closure of the current library, she was pleased it would give room for the hospital to expand.

“I think the broader scheme that Greg Chemello and the rest of the council came up with is fantastic,” he said.

“Moving those buildings from that side of town means that you will have centralised government and government infrastructure that will bring those people into that side of town.”

Mark Williams said it was important to make sure the town centre is attractive to Ipswich.

“I think one of the key things I want to see is the connection of Springfield as a centre to the Ipswich centre rail line to continue,” he said.

Chris Smith said he wanted to market Ipswich and petition to get rid of the curfews to get the night life going and attract more people to the city.

Newly announced candidate Karakan Kochardy said he was just a citizen like everyone else at this stage and he hadn’t been involved with looking at what was going on in the city centre.

