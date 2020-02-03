Menu
Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill will take time off work after a collision last week that killed a motorcyclist, as police provide an update on the investigation.
Mayor takes leave as investigations into fatality continue

by MADURA MCCORMACK
3rd Feb 2020 6:44 PM
MAYOR Jenny Hill is taking the week off council duties and any election campaigning, after a collision last week that killed a motorcyclist in Aitkenvale.

Darren Lynch, 33, died after his motorcycle and Cr Hill's car collided at the intersection of Nathan St and Alfred St in Aitkenvale about 8am on January 30.

Cr Hill was physically unhurt during the incident, but was treated for shock.

And a spokesman for Townsville City Council confirmed Cr Hill had taken sick leave this week.

Cr Les Walker will be Acting Mayor in the interim.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the Holden Commodore was turning right into Alfred Street when it collided with the Suzuki motorcycle, which was travelling south along Nathan Street.

Witnesses, including an off-duty doctor, rendered first aid to the 33-year-old rider before he was transported to Townsville University Hospital where he was declared deceased.

Queensland Police confirmed investigations into the incident were ongoing, and no charges had been laid.

A spokeswoman for QPS said the Forensic Crash Unit would prepare a report for the coroner.

darren lynch jenny hill road death townsville council

