Hospital launches new healthy initiative aimed at kids

Students from Hymba Yumba visited the Mater Private Hospital Springfield where they learnt how to make healthy choices for school as part of the hospital's Healthy Lunch Box Talks. Mater staff Ali Sharp, Suzanne Hawksley and Krystal Lording lead the talk, as well as giving the students a tour of the hospital.

DIETICIANS from the Mater Private Hospital Springfield will be teaching schoolchildren how to pack a healthy lunch as part of a new community outreach initiative.

The hospital's new program, Healthy Lunch Box Talks, is aimed at giving students and their parents the tools they need to ensure they go off to school with something healthy and nutritious every day.

The first school to be involved in the program was Springfield' Hymba Yumba, with students from Year 4 visiting the hospital today.

Mater Private Hospital Springfield performance and service development co-ordinator Krystal Lording said children will be educated on proper nutrition and how to prepare a healthy lunch in a fun and interactive way.

"Our goal is to lay the foundation of knowledge for these children that they can carry with them into their homes and communities," she said.

"All the children will be given a lunch box plus information packs they can take home and share with their parents, as we want to facilitate these conversations in the home.

"We are setting the children of Springfield up with education on proper nutrition which will hopefully strengthen and improve their health in years to come."

Director clinical services Suzanne Hawksley said the hospital has a long standing history of promoting health and wellness initiatives in the Springfield community.

"Mater Private Hospital Springfield is actively engaged with the local education community in areas of health promotion, along with providing an environment for the community to gain a deeper understanding of health and services provided by the hospital," she said.

Over the coming months more schools will be invited to participate in the Healthy Lunch Box Talks program.