Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

MasterChef stars go crazy on Katy Perry

by Bella Fowler
14th May 2020 3:16 PM

 

International superstar Katy Perry prancing around your kitchen, singing made-up ditties about your food and dipping her fingers in your sauce would be enough to send even the coolest chef into a spin.

But tonight's MasterChef immunity challenge is set to see one star absolutely wig out.

Mega fan Reece Hignell was reduced to a sweaty, shaky, giggly mess as a pregnant and full of beans Perry approached his workspace, leaving him speechless.

Reece’s reaction was adorably frazzled. Picture: Channel 10
Reece’s reaction was adorably frazzled. Picture: Channel 10

"Oh sh*t," he uttered, laughing and looking down at his workspace as the star introduced herself.

"I don't know how to talk, I don't know how to move, I'm just shutting down," Hignell told the camera, taking a deep breath.

Poh, Reynold, Sarah, Simon and Reece were battling it out for the immunity pin as the star's chaotic energy bowled into the kitchen.

The challenge - something "hot and cold" in honour of the show's theme song performed by Perry.

A casual Katy Perry strolling into the kitchen. Picture: Channel 10
A casual Katy Perry strolling into the kitchen. Picture: Channel 10

"Reece, The only thing is I don't love really fishy things, so anyone that's doing anything very fishy," Perry tells Hignell during their brief - and giggly chat.

"Well we're doing cake," he responded shyly.

"Oh I love a cake," Perry said, breaking into a bizarre dance.

"Ever since I became with child, I'm definitely into it.

"I have a serious allergy to gluten though … JK," the cheeky songstress added to an awe-struck Reece.

Reece struggled to contain himself during the cook – but does his dish impress Katy Perry? Picture: Channel 10
Reece struggled to contain himself during the cook – but does his dish impress Katy Perry? Picture: Channel 10

"Katy Perry is just like a goddess, she's just floating through the kitchen," the cook later said.

MasterChef: All Stars continues Sunday night from 7.30pm on Channel 10.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity cooking show editors picks entertainment food and entertainment katy perry masterchef music reality television television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s home engulfed in flames weeks after wife’s death

        premium_icon Man’s home engulfed in flames weeks after wife’s death

        News In a cruel twist of fate, a much-loved and well-known man has lost his family home of more than 60 years.

        IN COURT: Full names of 27 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 27 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        MISSING: Urgent appeal to find missing mum and daughter

        MISSING: Urgent appeal to find missing mum and daughter

        Breaking The mum and daughter were last seen in Crows Nest.

        Centres offer free services for cash-strapped parents

        premium_icon Centres offer free services for cash-strapped parents

        Parenting Multiple Ipswich childcare centres to offer relief package