MasterChef fans turn on new judge

MasterChef viewers were less than impressed with a comment Jock Zonfrillo made to fan favourite Brendan Pang last night.

Brendan was one of the contestants who took part in the pressure test episode where they were challenged to create chef Kirsten Tibballs' incredible dessert known as the 'meljito'.

The recipe required the contestants to temper a large amount of white chocolate and Brendan was visibly struggling early on in the challenge.

Jock and Kirsten approached Brendan's bench to check on his progress, but rather than offering advice, the judge made a series of comments that simply added to the pressure.

"Mate, you look as if you're a little bit behind," Jock said to Brendan.

"I think I am," the stressed contestant replied.

Jock then turned to Kirsten and said: "They should be making the spheres by now, is that right?"

"Yeah, you should be moving on to the spheres," Kirsten said to Brendan.

With Brendan sweating bullets, Jock said to him: "You're looking super frazzled, man. Compose yourself. Keep an eye on the time because from now on it's gonna start whizzing by, yeah?"

Viewers took to social media to criticise Jock for his "unhelpful" comments.

Jock always has the most pointless walk through “advice” like?? what does telling Brendan “you look super frazzled” do for anyone? We can see him sweating big dog. Leave the kid alone #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/rvxsjwmJHr — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) May 26, 2020

What are the point of Jock’s comments? Telling Brendan he looks frazzled. Might as well just say “hey u look like ur doing shit” #MasterChefAU — Karmen (@karmenlamm) May 26, 2020

I really wish Jock had actually given Brendan advice on the cook rather than just a lecture on how time is linear #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) May 26, 2020

I feel like jock saying to brendan “you look frazzled right now” is just about the least helpful thing he could have said



brendan was clearly stressed and didn’t need the reminder?! #MasterChefAU — Isha Bassi (@Isha_Bassi) May 26, 2020

Jock is walking around trying to be helpful but is really walking around doing the exact opposite of that #MasterChefAU — Maya (@tweetmayatweet) May 26, 2020

Be a bigger troll Jock, I beg you please #MasterChefAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) May 26, 2020

This isn't the first time viewers have been annoyed by one of Jock's comments to Brendan.

The judge has copped backlash online for constantly referring to Brendan as "the dumpling guy" because he often makes dumplings on the show.

Some have found that unfair given Laura, who often makes pasta dishes, doesn't get called "the pasta girl" by Jock.

But Brendan insisted to news.com.au recently that he had no problem with Jock referring to him as "the dumpling guy".

"I know a lot of people are going a bit mental about it but I actually don't mind it," he said. "I run a dumpling business; I think I've even called myself the 'dumpling guy' in the show at one point.

"He's (Jock) definitely not wrong, but it doesn't mean that's the only thing I can do."

