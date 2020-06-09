Massive school of sharks chase whale at Rainbow Beach

A SUNSHINE Coast photographer witnessed a "rare" shark frenzy off the coast of Rainbow Beach last Friday.

Dan Hayward and a group of friends were about to go surfing at the southern end of Rainbow Beach around 3:30pm when one of them spotted a small whale just below the surf line.

Mr Hayward said he flew his drone up to get a better look and to his surprise the footage revealed a massive school of sharks following the whale.

"I counted 58 in one shot but some were cut out. I'd happily say over 60," he said.

"It was crazy. My friends were getting ready to paddle out and I had to frantically run up the beach to stop them and try to get others out of the water."

Mr Hayward said he saw what looked like a large Great White Shark leading the school, which came "easily" within 20 metres of the shore.

Last year fisherman captured footage of a large Great White off the coast of Fraser Island.

"From what people told me (there was) a lot of bronze whalers, a few tigers and at least one big white but probably more," he said.

Mr Hayward said he has a research permit to fly his drone, and often chases whales with it at this time of year.

"I've never seen a single shark let alone a massive school of them," he said.

The school of sharks at Rainbow Beach were spotted just days before a 3-metre shark fatally attacked a man off the coast of Kingscliff in northern NSW. Picture: 7NEWS

He said it was rare to see something like this, especially in such pristine and shallow water.

"I was mesmerised by it and sort of forgot about the rest of what was going on," he said.

"Once my friends were safe it was an amazing experience."

"They were all watching my live feed over my shoulder, it was great to share it with them also."