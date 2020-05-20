Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This year’s record price paid for a sprawling mega mansion that sold yesterday has been revealed.
This year’s record price paid for a sprawling mega mansion that sold yesterday has been revealed.
Property

Massive mega mansion record price revealed

by Aleisha Dawson
20th May 2020 6:18 PM

THE sale price of a jaw-dropping Gold Coast mega mansion has been revealed.

Amir Mian of Amir Prestige confirmed the sprawling mansion on the Isle of Capri sold for $11.75 million, which is the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in the last two years.

Riverpoint, a six-bedroom residence with a raft of luxury features, went under contract yesterday, as reported by the Gold Coast Bulletin .

There is no shortage of luxury features here.
There is no shortage of luxury features here.

Previously, the highest price paid this year was $6.75 million for a residence on Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point.

The sale also trumps the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in 2019, which was $11 million for a property on the Sovereign Islands.

While Mr Mian confirmed the sale price, he declined to comment on the sellers or buyers.

Built on a massive point position with 90m of main river frontage, the 1,651sq m residence at 1-3 La Scala Court is surrounded with lush tropical gardens and is reminiscent of a Thai resort.

The jaw-dropping mansion is on a point position.
The jaw-dropping mansion is on a point position.

 

Entertain in style.
Entertain in style.

 

TOP GOLD COAST SALES 2020

$6.75 million- 18a Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point

$5.5 million- 6/3531-3533 Main Beach Pde, Main Beach

$5.2 million- 59 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach

$4.75 million- 46-48 Peak Ave, Main Beach

$4.5 million- 3/3565 Main Beach Parade, Main Beach

Originally published as Massive mega mansion record price revealed

Relax and unwind here.
Relax and unwind here.
property real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can watch a movie this Saturday

        premium_icon Where you can watch a movie this Saturday

        News A local weekend favourite for locals will reopen this Saturday

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        premium_icon Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        Offbeat Can you help Tracy find information about her family?

        MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        premium_icon MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        TV REVEALED: Ben Ungermann charged over a sexual assault in Melbourne