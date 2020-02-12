Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
News

Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

Danielle Buckley
12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSAGE therapist charged with raping and sexually assaulting 16 people is expected to face trial next month.

Former Fraser Coast masseur Charles William Davidson is facing 50 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, the court heard the allegations from the 16 alleged victims stemmed from 2003 until 2015.

The court heard it was a complex case with a "vast amount of material" and five alleged victims were expected to give evidence at the trial.

The trial is due to begin mid-March and is expected to last two weeks. - NewsRegional

charles william davidson massage therapist rape accusations sexual assault allegation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        71yo evades police at 40km/h, cops $7k fine

        premium_icon 71yo evades police at 40km/h, cops $7k fine

        Offbeat One elderly driver took police on low-speed car chase through Lockyer Valley town.

        MISSING: Police search for man missing from Ipswich

        MISSING: Police search for man missing from Ipswich

        Breaking Jacob was last seen at an address on Coen Street yesterday.

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on traditional jewellers.

        Rains stave off water restrictions

        premium_icon Rains stave off water restrictions

        Weather Rain saves thousands from water restrictions.