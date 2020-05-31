Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st May 2020 3:52 PM

Multiple people have been injured after a brawl at a New South Wales correctional facility this morning.

One male patient is being treated for multiple stab wounds after the incident at Lithgow Correctional Centre.

An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.
An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The Department of Corrective Services confirmed to news.com.au the patient had to be flown to the nearest hospital.

Two others suffered minor stab wounds and nine others are being assessed.

More details to come.

Originally published as Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl

brawl editors picks jail lithgow correctional centre prisoners stabbings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        premium_icon Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        News ‘I thought, you know what? Why not?’

        Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        premium_icon Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        News A sex offender who dragged a woman from a busy Rockhampton street and attempted to...

        Exporters are finding new markets

        premium_icon Exporters are finding new markets

        Business Exporters profit from new markets

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients