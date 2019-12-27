Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Crime

Three hospitalised after mass drug overdose

by Emily Halloran
27th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are in hospital in a "serious" condition after a mass overdose in a Gold Coast apartment late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a "location at an apartment" shortly before 6pm.

Three people - a man and two women - had overdosed. They were found at the building unconscious.

KEEP UP WITH THE CONVERSATION. 50% OFF FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS. T & Cs APPLY

Paramedics, including the bicycle response team, critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended.

The man in his 50s was taken to Robina Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood police were not called.

drug overdose drugs ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        premium_icon Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        Health The mother of a teen who took her own life has called for changes to the way hospitals treat mental health patients.

        Traditional owners await ground penetrating radar results

        premium_icon Traditional owners await ground penetrating radar results

        News Activist Luis Varney, who is one of many occupying the land, said they would be...

        Emergency department doctor tells all on rewarding work

        premium_icon Emergency department doctor tells all on rewarding work

        Health “What you’re doing is making a difference to people.”

        Fines for dog owners flouting new laws

        premium_icon Fines for dog owners flouting new laws

        News Penalties for taking dogs into high value conservation areas will kick in from...