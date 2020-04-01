Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man remains on bail charged with spraying graffiti on Bayshore Drive in Byron Bay.
A man remains on bail charged with spraying graffiti on Bayshore Drive in Byron Bay.
Crime

Masked man accused of violence toward paramedic, graffiti

Liana Turner
31st Mar 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 1st Apr 2020 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of acting violently toward a paramedic and spraying graffiti on a Byron Bay road remains on bail.

The 44-year-old from Banora Point was allegedly observed vandalising the roadway on Bayshore Drive in the industrial estate in February, while wearing a pink bear head as a disguise.

When the matter last went before court, solicitor Mark Swivel explained the accused was receiving mental health treatment.

The case was originally listed before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday for an application under the Mental Health Act to be made.

But it's understood that's now likely to happen on May 25.

The accused is facing charges for intentionally marking premises etc without prescribed consent, behaving in an offensive manner in a public place and obstruct a driver's path.

For a separate incident, he's charged with obstructing or hindering an ambulance officer by an act of violence and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.

He has entered no formal pleas and remains on bail.

byron bay local court graffiti mental health act northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Reports of winners in multiple divisions

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Reports of winners in multiple divisions

        News A source has told the QT of several divisional winners, despite the ECQ results not changing since yesterday.

        Council hopeful sued over alleged Facebook claims

        premium_icon Council hopeful sued over alleged Facebook claims

        Politics The owner of a waste recycling company has sued a council candidate

        Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        premium_icon Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        News Prep photos from 2010 to now still available to purchase

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health New hotspot emerges as number of cases climbs to almost 750