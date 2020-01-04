Marnus hits double ton and breaks record set in 1952-53

Marnus Labuschagne acknowledges the crowd's applause after reaching 200. Australia then lost a flurry of wickets to be bowled out for 454 with Neil Wagner claiming three wickets. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

MARNUS Labuschagne's golden summer has soared to new heights with the No.3 batsman recording his maiden double century.

Labuschagne brought up the milestone in the second session at the SCG before setting the record for the most runs scored by an Australian in a five-Test summer.

Neil Harvey held the record after scoring 834 runs in the summer of 1952-53 before Marnus set a new mark with 837.

He was eventually dismissed by Todd Astle for 215.

Australia then lost a flurry of wickets to be bowled out for 454 with Neil Wagner claiming three wickets.

Earlier, Matthew Wade (22) faced just two balls on Saturday before he was bowled by spinner Will Somerville while trying to sweep.

A frustrated Travis Head followed inside the first session for 10, caught behind off Mark Henry attempting a cut shot that was too close to his body.

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his century with teammate Steve Smith on day one. Picture: Brett Costello

"I think that wicket came out of frustration that he hasn't got the innings going and the lack of strike in the last three of four overs," Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

"He's got to learn that in his game Travis Head. He's got to learn to be patient and get through those tough periods where you can't score freely or get strike.

"He'll be annoyed with himself, no doubt about that."

Labuschagne went past his previous best score of 185 before bringing up his maiden Test double century, which came off 346 balls.

By finishing with 215 off 363 balls, Labuschagne now has a greater Test average than fellow run machine Smith (62.84).

Labuschagne's average is 63.63, although he's playing just his 14th Test, while Smith is in his 73rd.

Nonetheless, his 2019-20 summer is cause for great excitement for Australia.

Including his double century at the SCG, the 25-year-old has made four tons this season on his way to a whopping 837 runs at 119.57.

That is the most runs scored by an Australian in a five-Test summer, surpassing Neil Harvey's 834 in 1952-53.

Labuschagne drives beautifully on his way to a double century. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Labuschagne has also become the first player to make four scores of 140 or more in an Australian Test summer, while he has spent more than 33 hours at the crease.

His Sydney double century is the third time he has gone past 150, doing so in just 22 Test innings. Only Don Bradman (15) and Harvey (10) achieved that feat quicker.

He's jumped 106 spots on the ICC rankings to No.4 in the space of 12 months, and is now on the brink of leapfrogging Kane Williamson into the top three.

"It is one of the great stories in sport when you're talking about where he's come from in 12 months to where he is now on the same surface," Ian Smith said on Fox Cricket.

"It's one of the great stories in sport going around. It simply is. This is not an easy game he's mastering."