Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has dropped in for a virtual visit to six very special Queenslanders.

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has dropped in for a virtual visit to six very special Queenslanders.

QUEENSLAND'S own Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie paid a special virtual visit to Queensland's biggest children's hospital on Tuesday.

The Bombshell actress appeared on a Queensland Children's hospital live stream on their JuicedTV program on Tuesday afternoon and answered questions from six children in a half-hour-long interview.

Kids asked from their homes and hospital beds about her career, pets and favourite shows.

Margot Robbie chatting online with Katie from the Queensland Children's Hospital.

When asked by host Katie what she missed the most about Australia when living abroad, she said she missed everything.

"I miss the thunderstorms, being a Gold Coast girl we get the best thunderstorms, and different snacks," she said.

The program was streamed on Facebook and across all bedside patient entertainment systems in the hospital.

The two-time Academy Award winner recounted the first time she realised she had made it in the competitive industry.

"One day when I moved to America and I was in Times Square in New York City there was a giant billboard of a show that I was shooting and I thought, 'Wow, I think I've made it'."

Robbie announced her support for Queensland charity Youngcare, which works to creature futures for young people being left behind, in July last year.

JuicedTV was made by the children in hospital for their fellow patients and would usually invite guests for them to meet and interview in person, though the program was altered for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally published as Margot Robbie's special virtual visit