Flames engulfed the home of 74-year-old Tom Dunning on Tuesday afternoon.
Man’s home engulfed in flames weeks after wife’s death

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
14th May 2020 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM
IN a cruel twist of fate, a much-loved and well-known man from the Somerset region has lost his family home of more than 60 years after it was engulfed in flames just weeks after losing his wife.

Tom Dunning, 74, lost his wife Lorraine eight weeks ago. On the day he retrieved her ashes, he found out he was now living with advanced prostate cancer.

 

Tom Dunning lost his Dundas home to fire on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday afternoon while he was out running errands, he received a phone call from a neighbour to say his Dundas home was on fire.

When he returned home, he was met with smouldering rubble and a team of firefighters.

Nothing was able to be salvaged. He lost his clothes, his wallet, family photos, his wife's antiques and the ashes of his late wife, Lorraine.

Fortunately, his pet cat Bobby managed to escape the blaze and returned to the property once the commotion was over.

 

Tom Dunning lost his Dundas home to fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Dunning is affectionally known in the community as Pop. He has delivered hay across the region and further afield for decades.

The 74-year-old is not sure what's next in his steps to rebuild and recover. He said he plans to pull out an old caravan and continue living on his land, but he doesn't have much left.

The land he lives on will need to be cleared and new power lines installed.

 

Flames engulfed the home of 74-year-old Tom Dunning on Tuesday afternoon.
Family and friends have established a Facebook fundraiser called 'Help for Tom Dunning.'

They're calling for donations of clothes, blankets, furniture, crockery, a mobile toilet, mobile shower, vouchers or money.

You can also email his daughter-in-law Sonja at smaria@csu.edu.au for more information on how to donate.

community donations dundas editors picks fire house fire somerset tom dunning
Ipswich Queensland Times

