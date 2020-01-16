Man’s $1200 loss after feeding pokie machine his drink

SENTENCED: Lachlan Thomas Cheesman, 20, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging gaming equipment during a night out with friends.

A 20-YEAR-OLD man damaged a gaming machine after pouring his drink into the note accepter slot at a Clermont hotel.

Clermont Magistrates Court was told yesterday that Lachlan Thomas Cheesman, of Clermont, was part of a "loud" and "disruptive" group of men aged 18-22 at the Grand Hotel on November 9.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cognet told the court the hotel manager had been monitoring the rowdy group on CCTV when he saw Cheesman pour his drink into the note slot on the machine.

As a result, Cheesman was removed from the hotel by security staff.

Grand Hotel management made a formal complaint a few days later when they discovered the machine was in need of repair.

Cheesman pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging gaming equipment when he fronted court yesterday.

Duty lawyer Carly Guilfoyle said although her client was intoxicated at the time of the offence, he recalled only pouring a small amount of liquid and two chunks of ice into the machine.

Ms Guilfoyle said Cheesman assumed the machine was undamaged by his actions because one of his friends won $200 off the same machine the following night.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the foolish and impulsive act caused $752.13 worth of damage to the machine.

Cheesman was fined $500 and ordered to pay the repair cost.