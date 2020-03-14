Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest overnight
A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest overnight
Breaking

Killer on the run after 15-year-old knifed to death

by Tanya French and Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Mar 2020 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy died following a brutal stabbing during a fight between two groups  overnight.

Police believe the teen was stabbed in the chest after two groups of males came to blows in a car park on Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe at 8.10pm.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on reports of "serious bleeding" and found the 15-year-old youth from Clontarf with a single stab wound to his chest.

He was rushed to Redcliffe Hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Police want to speak with three men in relation to the attack.

Police believe two of these men were travelling on a pushbike prior to and after the stabbing.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or who were in the vicinity and has dashcam footage to contact police.

Police are also wanting to speak to the driver of a white wagon (pictured) that left a carpark shortly after the fatal stabbing.

This car was spotted leaving a carpark after a fatal stabbing at Redcliffe. Photo: Queensland Police
This car was spotted leaving a carpark after a fatal stabbing at Redcliffe. Photo: Queensland Police
crime editors picks murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        premium_icon 1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has warned as the number of cases jumped by the biggest margin to date overnight, bringing total to 35

        State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        premium_icon State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        Council News Member for Ipswich asks residents to remain calm

        Three injured in accident

        premium_icon Three injured in accident

        News Vehicle and pedestrians involved in incident in Eastern Heights

        IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court