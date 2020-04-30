Menu
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
News

Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Apr 2020 2:14 PM
Paramedics rushed to a serious crash at Rasmussen this morning where a man suffered serious head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the intersection at Riverway Drv and Allambie Ln at about 9.30am to reports of a single car crash.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man crashed into a power box on the side of the road.

Witnesses reported the car veered across a traffic island before hitting the power box, which shut power to a nearby shopping plaza.

He was initially confined inside the vehicle with serious head injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene where electrical wires and water was over the road.

Police cordoned off the area around the electrical transformer and notified Ergon Energy.

The man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition about 10.15am.

Originally published as Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

