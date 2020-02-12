Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UP IN FLAMES: St Mary's Catholic Church ablaze.
UP IN FLAMES: St Mary's Catholic Church ablaze.
News

Man to face court after St Mary’s Church fire

Rhylea Millar
12th Feb 2020 7:49 AM | Updated: 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with arson, after St Mary's Church was destroyed by fire yesterday morning.

The 42-year-old man from Bundaberg West was later charged with one count of arson, enter with intent and attempted arson.

He is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

St Mary's Church was completely destroyed in the early hours of yesterday morning after a fire tore through the premises.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Six fire crews attended to the blaze on the corner of Barolin and Boston St, about 4am.

A spokeswoman from QFES said crews arrived at the scene and worked for several hours to contain the fire, but the building in Walkervale, was completely engulfed.

The fire originated at the front alter of the church, near the rear car park, when the flames continued travelling down the roof and engulfed the rest of the building.

Family who live onsite notified emergency services, who worked to contain the fire for several hours.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg court editors picks fire st mary's catholic church
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How many Airbnb rooms are needed for Games

        premium_icon How many Airbnb rooms are needed for Games

        News If southeast Queensland snags the 2032 Olympics it will be a boon for the region’s Airbnb hosts. Here’s how many rooms will be needed.

        ‘Sorry love’ thief shoves woman from moving car

        premium_icon ‘Sorry love’ thief shoves woman from moving car

        News Man tries to evade police by jumping in to stranger’s back seat

        Teen says Gatton is unsafe, carries knife for protection

        premium_icon Teen says Gatton is unsafe, carries knife for protection

        News "In shoulder bag, they found a gold-coloured folding knife'

        71yo evades police at 40km/h, cops $7k fine

        premium_icon 71yo evades police at 40km/h, cops $7k fine

        Offbeat Elderly driver took police on low-speed car chase