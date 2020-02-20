Menu
Lightning over south east Queensland last night put a man in hospital when it struck nearby
Weather

Man struck by lightning

Darren Hallesy
by
20th Feb 2020 7:54 AM
LAST night's light show over Ipswich put a man in hospital, and things almost turned deadly.

Soon after dusk across Ipswich a severe storm brushed past the city to the north, sparing residents another downpour, but another storm hit parts of the city soon after.

While only officially 1mm was recorded, it did leave behind a spectacular light show as it moved east that many residents shared on social media.

Meanwhile the storm that missed Ipswich continued east, putting a man in hospital around 6pm. 

Paramedics transported a male patient in his sixties to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable condition with back and chest pain after reportedly being thrown backwards when lightning struck nearby at a private address approximately 5.45pm.

No storms are expected in Ipswich today, with clear skies and top temperature of 36 degrees predicted, before showers return for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to be much cooler over the weekend, with a top on Saturday of 29 degrees expected, and 28 on Sunday, with a 40 and 50% chance of rain respectively. 

