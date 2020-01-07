Man stabbed as violent fight breaks out in quiet street

The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after the fight broke out in a Buderim street last night. Photo: File

THREE teenagers have been charged after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a fight in a quiet Buderim street last night.

About 7.45pm, police attended the Kingsgrove St address after the alleged fight.

The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds and was treated at the scene for serious arm, back and leg injuries before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police patrolled the area and arrested the three teens allegedly involved in the incident.

An 18-year-old Burnside man has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wounding. He is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 7.

An 18-year-old Buderim woman has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault and stealing. She is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 24.

A 16-year-old Kelvin Grove boy has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault, serious assault of a police officer and stealing.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the victim and alleged offenders were known to each other.

Investigations are continuing.