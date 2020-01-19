Menu
CRIME SPREE: A 23-year-old man has been charged with 50 offences after allegedly breaking into cars, stealing credit cards and splurging thousands on takeaway food and clothing in Gladstone.
News

Man spent $5000 on food and clothes with stolen card: police

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Jan 2020 7:41 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
A GLADSTONE mas has been charged with more than 50 offences after an alleged crime spree involving several stolen credit cards, break and enters and fraud.

Police allege the man, 23 was captured on CCTV last Wednesday entering a business at the Night owl Centre complex and using a stolen credit card to buy food.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher told media the owner of the credit card alerted police immediately and officers tracked the man to a Barney Point address.

Sgt Butcher said police would allege they found a "large amount" of stolen property in the man's room.

Police have alleged the man broke into five cars, stole two credit cards and bought $5000 worth of food and clothing.

It's alleged the man was also involved in eight other break and enters across the region.

Sgt Butcher said the man was known to police.

Sgt Butcher said police had opposed his bail.

The man will remain in custody until his court date next month.

Gladstone Observer

