POLICE INVESTIGATE: Officers from the Richmond Police District are calling on the community to contact them if they have any information regarding a serious assult of a man in Ballina on Friday.
Man seriously assaulted in brutal group assault

Alison Paterson
20th Jan 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 2:15 PM
POLICE are calling on the community to contact them if they witnessed a man being attacked by four males in Ballina on Friday night.

Richmond Police District said on January 17, there was a serious assault upon a man along the Kerry Saxby Walkway, on Kingsford Smith Drive, Ballina.

"One of the offenders is described as being around 16-18 years old, male, tanned skin, reddish curly hair past his ears, nose ring, baseball cap with curved brim/adjustable clip, of average build and height," the social media post read.

"Three further offenders are not further described except they were around the same age with tanned skin.

"One of the males had a bike and there was a black bull mastiff dog with a long tail with them."

If you know these males please call Ballina Police Station on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

