Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man sentenced for drink-driving 18 years after being caught

Jordan Gilliland
8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALMOST twenty-year-old drink driving charge has come back to haunt a Bowen man, pleading guilty two decades later.

Cedric Martin Power, 40, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on February 4 to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Power recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 when he was breath tested by police on November 8, 2002.

"Police were alerted to a car which had a minor incident with a flower bed on Powell Street," Sgt Myors said.

"The vehicle was found at a rest stop outside of Bowen with the engine still hot and a male and female inside.

"There was a strong scent of liquor on the man's breath, who was the driver, and police observed the car had a slight altercation with some curbing."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead asked Power how the charge had taken so long to become before the court.

Power said he had left for Orange, NSW, the day after the incident and hadn't heard anymore about the charge until recently.

He said he had held jobs which required police checks in NSW, as well as explosives licences for working in mine sites, and no charges had ever come up.

Currently in training to become a minister, Power said if he had known the charge still remained he 'would have dealt with it'.

Mr Muirhead said he would sentence Power as if the incident came before the court in 2002, as punishments had risen in the time since.

Power was fined $900 with conviction recorded and disqualified from holding a licence for 8 months.

More Stories

Show More
bowen crime bowen magistrate court drink driving charge editors picks high range drink driving magistrate ron muirhead whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fernvale teen scores big time with USQ

        premium_icon Fernvale teen scores big time with USQ

        News Aneka Breakey is one of 120 school leavers offered a scholarship through USQ.

        How to avoid getting stung with $1000 driving fine

        premium_icon How to avoid getting stung with $1000 driving fine

        News Police have started handing out fines for drivers using phones.

        Update on boy seriously injured in school stabbing

        premium_icon Update on boy seriously injured in school stabbing

        Crime The boy was taken to hospital in Brisbane after the alleged attack.

        Springfield Lakes resident runs for Division 2 councillor

        premium_icon Springfield Lakes resident runs for Division 2 councillor

        News 'It's the time for fresh blood and fresh attitudes.'