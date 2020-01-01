Menu
Police at the Emporium Hotel's rooftop bar after a woman plunged to her death during New Year's Eve celebrations. They are not treating the incident as suspicious. Picture: Supplied
News

Man plunges to his death from rooftop bar during NYE party

by Isabella Magee
1st Jan 2020 12:57 PM
TRAGEDY has struck at the heart of Brisbane's New Year's Eve celebrations after a man plunged to his death from a South Bank rooftop bar last night.

The man, 24, fell from the Emporium Hotel South Bank rooftop bar about 11.30pm.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Police were forced to close Tribune St and Grey St, and South Bank Train Station, from 11.47pm to 2.52am as they investigated the tragic incident.

Police advised people to avoid the area and use South Brisbane train station in place of South Bank train station until the roads reopened.

The man was attending the hotel's New Year's Eve event when he fell from the hotel's Terrace.

Emporium Hotel general manager Charles Martin said he extended his deepest condolences to the man's family and friends.

"The first priority has been to hotel guests and team members who may have witnessed the incident ... counselling services have been arranged for those needing support to deal with the incident," Mr Martin said.

This story initially reported the incident involving a woman.

