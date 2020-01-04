Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
News

Man killed as car, motorbike collide

by Caitlin Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-OLD Logan man has died following a horror crash west of Brisbane last night.

The man, from Crestmead, died after the two-vehicle crash on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd just after 7pm.

Early police investigations suggest a car heading south and a motorbike heading north collided.

The rider of the motorbike received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing, and police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

The road was closed for a period of time.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

        premium_icon Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

        Crime Two youths have been charged over a series of alleged burglaries, a stolen vehicle and car break ins.

        Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        premium_icon Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        Business Butcher brothers feud over how to carve up million dollar business.

        Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        premium_icon Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        Council News Only months away from Ipswich City Council elections, candidates have netted a...

        Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

        premium_icon Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

        News It will be a New Year's one family will never forget, as the first baby for the...