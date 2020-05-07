Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A baseball bat was allegedly used in the attack.
A baseball bat was allegedly used in the attack.
Crime

Man in coma with cracked skull after bat and chain attack

Jack Evans
7th May 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two men with grievous bodily harm after they allegedly fractured a man's skull using a baseball bat and chains in the small town of Ogmore on Tuesday.

The alleged victim did not seek medical help for more than 24 hours after the attack, nor were the police aware until then.

When Queensland Ambulance arrived, the man was immediately flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The man has since been placed in an induced coma and has been flown to Brisbane.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man and a 19 year-old-man yesterday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey confirmed the two alleged offenders were related to each other and were known to police.

Police however could not confirm if the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other but acknowledged "Ogmore is quite a small community".

Sgt Peachey described the injuries to the victim as "very significant".

"The fact that they've (allegedly) armed themselves and struck this person in the head, (it's) very lucky were only investigating assault," he said.

Police are currently investigating a second alleged assault incident between the two parties.

baseball bat attack grievous bodily harm ogmore rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        News Regions health professionals thanked for their hard work

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW pours cold water on Mother's Day gatherings

        IN COURT: Full names of 24 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 24 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        premium_icon Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        News “If there was someone who needed to be loved, she would give it.”