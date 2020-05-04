Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was injured in a traffic incident at Wondai, on Saturday.
A man was injured in a traffic incident at Wondai, on Saturday.
News

Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

by Staff Writers
4th May 2020 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a serious traffic incident in the South Burnett that left a man with serious injuries. 

At 7.15pm Saturday, emergency services were called to Haly St in Wondai after a man was struck by a moving ute.

Initial information suggests the man had stepped up onto the vehicle side step and was holding onto the side of the slow-moving utility before falling and hitting his head.

The 60-year-old man was treated for injuries at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service traffic crash wondai crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      How to Lette loose

      How to Lette loose
      • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

      Top Stories

        How this seamstress is brightening the day for our health workers

        premium_icon How this seamstress is brightening the day for our health...

        News The former nurse wanted to help bring joy to nurses and GPs during the coronavirus pandemic

        Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        premium_icon Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        News The push to maintain social distancing around essential workers

        50 things to do within 50kms of home

        premium_icon 50 things to do within 50kms of home

        Offbeat Find activities to do that meet the new restrictions

        Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        premium_icon Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        Crime Anthony Stott’s final hours before death on highway