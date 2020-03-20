Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tiffany Taylor disappeared in 2015 and her body has never been found.
Tiffany Taylor disappeared in 2015 and her body has never been found.
Crime

Man found guilty of pregnant teen’s murder

by Vanessa Marsh, Alexandria Utting
20th Mar 2020 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODNEY Wayne Williams has been found guilty of the murder of pregnant teen Tiffany Taylor.

Williams, 65, has been on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of the 16-year-old girl at Waterford West on July 12, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to killing the teen, who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly murdered.

Williams will be sentenced this afternoon.

Tiffany Taylor
Tiffany Taylor

Crown Prosecutor Phil McCarthy QC previously told a Queensland jury Tiffany Taylor's body has never been found, her bank accounts have not been touched and she has not made a Medicare claim since before July 2015.

"Tiffany did not disappear without leaving any trace," he said, saying the girl's blood was found in Williams car on the glovebox, gearstick and front passenger seat.

"Traces of her blood were found in this car when examined by a forensic scientist on the 4th August 2015.

"It is... the car owned by Rodney Williams and it was driven by him on July 12, 2015.

Originally published as Man found guilty of pregnant teen's murder

Rodney Wayne Williams.
Rodney Wayne Williams.

 

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

editors picks murder rodney wayne williams tiffany taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        premium_icon TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        News ‘We went from joking around about it to full blown emergency extremely quickly’.

        • 20th Mar 2020 2:35 PM
        Would interim administrator stay if election was postponed?

        premium_icon Would interim administrator stay if election was postponed?

        Council News It's up to the State Government to make a call on the elections.

        • 20th Mar 2020 2:12 PM
        Cancer support group holts meetings due to coronavirus

        premium_icon Cancer support group holts meetings due to coronavirus

        News Group convener says it’s the best action to protect members

        CMC Rocks officially cancels 2020 event

        premium_icon CMC Rocks officially cancels 2020 event

        Music It was hoped the hugely popular music event could be rescheduled.