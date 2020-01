Non suspicious death on Tivoli Hill Road. Picture: Cordell Richardson

POLICE have confirmed a non-suspicious death at North Ipswich this morning.

Tivoli Hill Rd between Finnimore and Wyndham St was closed due to the incident from 5.20am this morning.

The body was found on the street. The road cleared about 8am.

Police are treating the death as non-suspicious.