Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SMALL CROP: Robert Noel Hughes received a fine after growing marijuana at his home to ave a go at making cannabis oil.
SMALL CROP: Robert Noel Hughes received a fine after growing marijuana at his home to ave a go at making cannabis oil.
News

Man fined for growing marijuana at home

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has received a fine after he was found growing marijuana at his home.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, Robert Noel Hughes pleaded guilty to three charges including producing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court a search warrant was executed at Hughes' home on March 11.

During the search police found 10 marijuana plants, a bong and a grinder.

Sgt Burgess said Hughes told police he was growing the marijuana for medical purposes.

Hughes, who represented himself, told the court he was growing the marijuana to "have a go" at making cannabis oil.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Hughes' plea of guilty and that it came at the earliest opportunity.

Hughes received one fine of $500 for all three offences.

No convictions were recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        premium_icon State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        Education Queensland’s top universities risen up rankings SEE THE LIST

        Vital charity finds solution to traffic problems

        premium_icon Vital charity finds solution to traffic problems

        News Clients have lined the streets since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures