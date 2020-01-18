Menu
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Man faces court after caught with $1m worth of cannabis

Aisling Brennan
17th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
A SYDNEY man found in possession of 145 bags of cannabis with an estimated $1 million street value in Bangalow has been denied bail.

Manh Thang Nguyen, from Marrickville in Sydney, was arrested during a RBT on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow shortly before 9am on Thursday.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will allege they stopped Mr Nguyen's truck due to the manner of his driving and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

He was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also allegedly found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of drug possession.

Bail was not applied for and formally refused.

Mr Nguyen will return to Byron Local Court on January 20, where a brief status update on his committal is expected to occur.

