A GOLD Coast man allegedly exposed his genitals, twice, to a woman out for a morning walk.

The 61-year-old man has been charged by police in relation to two incidents of wilful exposure last week.

It will be alleged the Hope Island man exposed himself to a 53-year-old woman walking along the water's edge on the footpath off Trinity Crescent.

Both alleged incidents, on May 20 and May 21, were in the same area.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 19, charged with two counts of wilful exposure.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail