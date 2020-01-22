Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer.
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer. David Nielsen
Business

Man crushed to death by falling truck panels

by Alanah Frost
22nd Jan 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died after he was crushed by a stack of panels being unloaded from a shipping container this week.

The 56-year-old man was working inside a container that was being unloaded at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer about 10.30am on Tuesday.

He was killed when a stack of panels, weighing 3.6 tonnes, fell on top of him, crushing him into the side of the container's wall.

A WorkSafe spokesman said they were investigating the death.

The man is the third person to be killed in a workplace accident this year.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police would prepare a report for the coroner.

It comes after a preliminary count shows 166 workers lost their lives across Australia in 2019.

The highest amount of those deaths were people working in the transport, postal and

warehousing industries, the Safe Work Australia website shows.

In September last year a man, also aged 56, died after a brick wall collapsed at a worksite in Ballarat.

The wall was part of a house being demolished at Kenworthy Place, in Mount Pleasant.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

workplace death worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bubs welcomed to community with traditional ceremony

        premium_icon Bubs welcomed to community with traditional ceremony

        Community About 100 people, mainly made up of parents and extended family, attended the event, which included traditional dance and the presentation of gifts.

        SNAIL MAIL: Aus Post slammed over month-long delay

        premium_icon SNAIL MAIL: Aus Post slammed over month-long delay

        News Ex-postie waits month for letter from sister 45 kms away

        Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        premium_icon Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        Pets & Animals Award-winning photographer joins quest to save greyhounds

        Retirees vow fight after pension inquiry

        premium_icon Retirees vow fight after pension inquiry

        News "We won't be put off by an apology."