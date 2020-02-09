Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
A young man has tragically fallen to his death in a sinkhole in Mount Gambier’s city-centre overnight, as police now prepare a report for the coroner.
News

Man dies in sinkhole fall

9th Feb 2020 8:52 AM

A young man has died after falling into a sinkhole in Mount Gambier overnight.

Police say the man, 20, of Lewiston, fell to his death in the Cave Gardens sinkhole on Bay Rd just before midnight on Saturday.

It is believed he died before emergency services arrived.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The state-heritage listed Cave Gardens is a popular natural attraction in the centre of Mount Gambier.

The sinkhole is surrounded by several viewing platforms, with a path that leads into its centre.

death mt gambier sinkhole sinkhole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood chaos as roads cut and multiple rescues across SE Qld

        premium_icon Flood chaos as roads cut and multiple rescues across SE Qld

        Weather Emergency Services crews were kept busy by wild weather and flash flooding in the state’s southeast overnight, with at least nine separate rescues.

        Time’s up for residents on copper

        premium_icon Time’s up for residents on copper

        News Here’s a list of the suburbs in Ipswich at risk of phone and internet disconnection...

        Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

        premium_icon Growing shopping hub welcomes new medical clinic

        News Radiology company opens new clinic in fast growing suburb

        Compassion for Animals gala

        premium_icon Compassion for Animals gala

        News Compassion for Animal’s gala dinner benefiting Australian wildlife.