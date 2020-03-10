Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
News

Man dies trapped in machinery in workplace incident

by Nathan Edwards, AAP
10th Mar 2020 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped within machinery at a workplace in Narangba, north of Brisbane.

He was believed to have become trapped in a conveyor belt while at work.

Police and Workplace Health & Safety are on scene at the Queensland Organics factory on Potassium St, with the deceased man is believed to have been an employee at the workplace.

Authorities were called to the scene just before midday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had two crews on scene, while police also attended.

conveyor belt fatality machinary death narangba workplace fatality workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        premium_icon Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        Business A Brisbane builder with links to a massive replica of Noah’s Ark has had his licence suspended after projects were left unfinished and money not paid.

        Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        premium_icon Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        Crime Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has had his appeal dismissed.

        Shoppers asked to dig deep to help end period poverty

        premium_icon Shoppers asked to dig deep to help end period poverty

        News How you can help give dignity to disadvantaged women and girls

        Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        premium_icon Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        News After months of fighting over broken water meetings and hundreds of meetings...