Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
News

Man dies after crash on the Gillies Range

by Mark Zita
29th Jan 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a utility crashed at Gadgarra yesterday afternoon.

Just after 2pm, the utility was travelling east down the Gillies Range on Gillies Range Road, when the driver lost control resulting in the utility colliding with a guard rail.

The driver, a 62-year-old Earlville man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to please contact police.

More Stories

Show More
crash death gillies range road police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How fast Queensland private school fees are rising

        premium_icon How fast Queensland private school fees are rising

        Education The rising cost of sending a child to a private school means Queensland households are taking a significant hit.

        Pedal power brings tourism dollars to Somerset

        premium_icon Pedal power brings tourism dollars to Somerset

        News The annual Australia Day cycling event, which started in 2018, attracted more than...

        Candidates rack up more than $66,000 in donations

        premium_icon Candidates rack up more than $66,000 in donations

        News Candidates have until Monday to lodge any disclosure returns and expenditure on the...

        Another Coffee Club closes its doors

        premium_icon Another Coffee Club closes its doors

        Business Coffee Club loses another store while a franchisee lodges lawsuit.