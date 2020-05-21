Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.
Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.
News

Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland man has died after crashing into a tree in the North Burnett Region yesterday afternoon.

Early investigations have found that a Holden Commodore sedan was travelling south on the Burnett Highway in O'Bil Bil, north of Mundubbera, when it reportedly veered off the road and collided into a tree at about 1.35pm.

The driver, a 35-year-old Biloela man, was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2001041428.

More Stories

biloela burnett highway crash editors picks fatal crash north burnett
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        premium_icon Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        Crime A pair of teenagers high on ice slammed a woman into concrete in a violent attack at popular shopping centre.

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Music Buds are hard to rival for music, sound and phone talk quality

        Where you can watch a movie this Saturday

        premium_icon Where you can watch a movie this Saturday

        News A local weekend favourite for locals will reopen this Saturday

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland